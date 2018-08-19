Wisconsin AG race ready to heat up, but will anyone watch?

Now that Wisconsin's primary season is over, the race for Wisconsin attorney general is expected to heat up.
Democrats see Republican incumbent Brad Schimel as vulnerable, particularly in a midterm election many expect will favor Democrats.
But Schimel has the power of incumbency over Democratic challenger Josh Kaul, who is running his first campaign.
Kaul is a former federal prosecutor and the attorney in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's voter ID law. He's also the son of former Democratic Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager.
Schimel has been content to mostly play defense so far. Campaign finance reports show he had more than a million dollars on hand at the end of July to spend between now and November.
