Federal judge won’t block upcoming Nebraska execution

FILE - This file photo provided by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services shows death-row inmate Carey Dean Moore. A federal judge is set to decide Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, whether Nebraska can proceed with the state’s first execution since 1997 and its first-ever lethal injection. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Kopf is expected to issue the ruling in a lawsuit by a German pharmaceutical company that alleges state officials improperly obtained the company’s drugs for Moore’s execution which is set for Tuesday morning Aug. 14. He was condemned for the 1979 murders of two Omaha cab drivers. (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services via AP, File)