Survey: US companies add a robust 219,000 jobs in July

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, job seeker Alejandra Bastidas fills out an application at a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Fla. U.S. businesses added 219,000 jobs in July 2018, a private survey found, a robust total that suggests employers are still able to find the workers they need despite the low unemployment rate. Payroll processor ADP says hiring was led by health care providers, hotels and restaurants, and manufacturers. July’s figure was up from 181,000 in June and is enough to lower the already-low jobless rate of 4 percent. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) Alan Diaz AP