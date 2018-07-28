London airports, trains disrupted by extreme weather

Cars at a standstill as they queue for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, southern England, as some miles of traffic wait to make their way to the cross-Channel services, with warnings of delays up to five hours, Thursday July 26, 2018. Temperatures are expected to hit around 35C (95 Fahrenheit) today as the heatwave continues across the UK. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Gareth Fuller AP