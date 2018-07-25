Indianapolis schools agree to seek $220M in referendum

Indiana's largest school district now plans to seek $220 million in additional tax dollars from voters to help pay for operating expenses.
The update came Tuesday following an agreement with the Indy Chamber, an influential business group. The cash-strapped Indianapolis Public Schools last week proposed a $315.2 million operating referendum, but the Indy Chamber sought a smaller request.
The Indianapolis Star reports the referendum would preserve teachers' jobs but could result in the closure of more than a dozen schools.
The proposal is expected to be on the Nov. 6 ballot along with a $52 million capital referendum for building upgrades and safety improvements.
Earlier, the district had sought to generate about $725 million, down from an initial $936 million request. A $200 million capital referendum also was initially proposed.
