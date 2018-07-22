Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Christina Korp, Buzz Aldrin’s business manager, speaks at the commemoration for the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon and a gala for the non-profit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Aldrin is expected to be noticeably absent from a gala kicking off a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing, even though his foundation is a sponsor and he typically is the star attraction. Organizers haven’t heard one way or another if Aldrin is attending Saturday, July 21, 2018 evening’s Apollo Celebration Gala at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but they expect him to be a no-show. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File) Alex Sanz AP