Democratic socialism surging in the age of Trump

Zak Ringelstein, center, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, talks with a passerby while climbing the stairs inside City Hall to attend a meeting of the Southern Maine Democratic Socialists of America in Portland, Maine, Monday, July 16, 2018. On the ground in dozens of states, there is new evidence that democratic socialism is taking hold as a significant force in Democratic politics. At right is Charles Tetelman, field director of Ringelstein’s campaign. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa AP