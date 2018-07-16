US firm tried to enlist ambassadors to help Russian company

FILE - In this July 2, 2015, file photo, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American Ambassador, in Moscow, Russia. A U.S. lobbying firm sought to recruit the ambassadors of France, Germany and other countries to demonstrate international support for severing Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska’s control of Rusal, the aluminum manufacturing giant sanctioned by Washington. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP