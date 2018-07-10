AP PHOTOS: Life, and value, for derelict Greek properties

In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 photo, a corridor of the former Hesperia Hotel, which closed abruptly during Greece's financial crisis. Greece is trying to revive some of its more material ghosts: Dozens of long-abandoned state properties in the heart of Athens are up for development, to improve public finances and revive the recession-battered capital’s grimier parts. The impressive portfolio includes one of Athens’ oldest houses, a central hotel, multi-story office buildings and a marble-balconied 19th century structure containing a historic cinema. They all belong to state pension funds, and instead of selling them cheap and fast, the government is eyeing long-term rentals. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo