Ethiopia, Eritrea restore diplomatic relations, phone calls

In this grab taken from video provided by ERITV, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, centre right is welcomed by Erirea's President Isaias Afwerki as he disembarks the plane, in Asmara, Eritrea, Sunday, July 8, 2018. With laughter and hugs, the leaders of longtime rivals Ethiopia and Eritrea met for the first time in nearly two decades Sunday amid a rapid and dramatic diplomatic thaw aimed at ending one of Africa's longest-running conflicts. (ERITV via AP)