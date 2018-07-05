Norwegian probe: Gearbox failure cause fatal 2016 crash

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday May 1, 2016, helicopter rotor blades are loaded onto a truck following the Friday April 29 helicopter crash on the coast of Norway near Bergen. Norway's Accident Investigation Board report Thursday July 5, 2018, that "a fatigue fracture" in the main rotor gearbox caused the Airbus EC-225 helicopter to crash off western Norway, killing all 13 people on board. NTB scanpix FILE via AP Torstein Boe