Iraq bans farming summer crops as water crisis grows dire

In this June 26, 2018 photo, a farmer walks through his fallow field where he normally grows rice, in the Iraqi town of Mishkhab south of Najaf. Iraq has banned its farmers from planting summer crops this year as the country grapples with a crippling water shortage that shows few signs of abating. Water levels across the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers have fallen by over 60 percent in two decades, according to a 2012 report by the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization. Anmar Khalil AP Photo