New Wild GM Fenton opens free agency with expected tweaks

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets' Matt Hendricks celebrates after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Minnesota Wild are bringing in a couple of veteran forwards, agreeing to one-year deals with Matt Hendricks and Eric Fehr. A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press the Wild agreed to a $700,000 contract with the 37-year-old Hendricks. A second person with direct knowledge of talks says the Wild have also agreed to a deal with Fehr. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts cannot be signed until the free agent signing period opens later Sunday, July 1, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP, File Trevor Hagan