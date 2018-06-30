New Mississippi laws target dogfighting, left-lane driving

In this Nov. 7, 2017 photograph, one of the dogs chained up in the backyard of Tommie Queen's property leans up against Adams County Sheriffs Office investigator Delayne Bush in the Cranfield community, near Natchez, Miss., where one of the county's largest dogfighting rings was found. Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi, including one setting tougher penalties on dogfighting operations. Starting Sunday, July 1, 2018, people who promote, stage or bet on dogfights, own a dog with intent to enter it into a fight or own dogfighting paraphernalia could face one to five years in prison. Repeat offenses carry fines of $5,000 to $10,000, and prison sentences of three to 10 years. The Natchez Democrat via AP Nicole Hester