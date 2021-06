Business New Orleans style dueling piano bar and restaurant opening in downtown Myrtle Beach June 08, 2021 09:23 AM

Nola’z New Orleans Dueling Piano Bar and Eatery plans to open by Thursday, June 10, 2021 on the corner of 9th Avenue North and Withers Drive in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant will feature New Orleans decor and traditional foods. June 7, 2021.