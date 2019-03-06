Senate leader trashes Whitmer’s ‘stupid’ business tax plan

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, watches during the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. The top Republican lawmaker is strongly criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposal to raise taxes on some businesses while providing relief to retirees and low-income workers. Shirkey said Wednesday, March 6, 2019, that "taking actions like that would be doubling down on stupid." The Democratic governor outlined the tax overhaul in her budget Tuesday. It's an attempt to reverse parts of a tax rewrite enacted by her Republican predecessor. Al Goldis, File AP Photo