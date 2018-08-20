Born out of the financial crisis, bull market nears record

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2009 file photo, traders move about the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York shortly before the opening bell. If stocks don’t drop significantly by the close of trading Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, the bull market that began in March 2009 will have lasted nine years, five months and 13 days, a record that few would have predicted when the market struggled to find its footing after a 50 percent plunge during the financial crisis. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo