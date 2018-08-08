Business

Oregon woman sues insurance company over skunk damages

The Associated Press

August 08, 2018 01:31 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

An Oregon woman is suing a home insurance company after a skunk sprayed her dog and belongings inside her Grants Pass home.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Katherine Schaeffer in the lawsuit filed in Josephine County Circuit Court last month claims the skunk ruined more than $112,000 worth of her possessions last year.

The suit claims Safeco Insurance has only paid $2,000 for the damages.

Schaeffer's lawyer Scott Taylor says the claims adjusters failed to grasp the extent of the stench, and a "special personal property rider" on his client's homeowner policy should cover the damages.

Safeco spokesman Glenn Greenberg declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Schaeffer is also seeking $38,000 for other costs, including cleaning and living expenses.

