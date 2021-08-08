2 more SC school districts head back to class this week

Just two more school districts in South Carolina send at least some of their students back to school this week.

All students in Darlington County go back to school Monday, while middle and high school students in Oconee County are back in the classroom Wednesday.

They join students in eight other districts in South Carolina who are already in their desks. Almost every other district in the state will return to school the week of Aug. 16.

Schools are welcoming students back in person after the 2020-21 school year saw massive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

School leaders have said students and teachers are welcome to wear masks, but they can’t mandate them even with another spike in COVID-19 cases. They also can’t require vaccines for students who are eligible for the shots.

The South Carolina General Assembly put a rule in this year’s state budget prohibiting districts from requiring masks. It passed in June before the current four-to-five fold increase in COVID-19 cases started.