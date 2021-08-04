Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Decatur Daily. July 29, 2021.

Editorial: Editorial: Vaccinations are better than masks or mandates

The Issue

As the delta variant of COVID-19 surges, federal health officials are again recommending wearing masks.

Here we go again.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even people who have been vaccinated against the new coronavirus wear masks indoors if they live in areas that are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. That includes Alabama, which ranks last in the nation in the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated against COVID.

The new guidance comes even though the current surge in cases, driven by the delta variant, is occurring mostly among the unvaccinated, who also make up the vast majority of cases severe enough to require hospitalization or cause death.

The evidence continues to show what we have known all along: The vaccines are highly effective. They are not perfectly so, but no vaccine is. Yet they offer better protection than most experts thought possible when the pandemic began.

Unfortunately, the CDC’s new guidance is likely to add to the confusion and make those who are hesitant to get vaccinated even more so. Many will ask themselves, why bother to get vaccinated if I have to wear a mask, anyway?

It’s a fair question, and the answer is that vaccines provide much better protection. Masks, while they do provide some protection, were only ever meant to be a stopgap, which is why the CDC’s new guidance seems like a step backward.

Some Alabama school systems, following the new guidance, are already mandating masks indoors for the upcoming school year.

“Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors said in a statement.

Opelika, Huntsville and Bessemer are among the school systems that have already said they will require masks indoors. So far, all of the school systems in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties, however, are sticking with their previous plans not to require masks indoors.

Gov. Kay Ivey has made her exasperation with the majority of Alabamians who are not vaccinated crystal clear.

In a visit to Decatur on Tuesday, Ivey pleaded for more people to get vaccinated, and said she would not impose a statewide mask mandate for schools.

“The COVID-19 virus is being driven by the unvaccinated. My message remains clear and simple. Everyone in Alabama who can get the vaccine should get it,” she said. “... It’s free, it’s safe. The data proves it works. We all ought to do our part and be vaccinated.”

Ivey, however, will go no further than attempts at persuasion, and she even signed into law a bill that prohibits private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers — so-called vaccine passports.

We think businesses should have the right to make that call themselves, without Big Government telling them they can’t, but we doubt many in Alabama would risk their customers’ wrath anyway.

So, it comes down to persuasion, and if that’s the case, Ivey’s attempt to guilt the unvaccinated into compliance seems counterproductive.

At this point, the unvaccinated fall into two groups: Those who cannot be persuaded, and those who still have worries about the vaccines. The second group is reachable, but only by being straightforward with them. For example, yes, vaccines might have side effects, but the likelihood of suffering serious harm from them is far less than the threat of COVID-19. There are no certainties, just probabilities, and the probabilities greatly favor vaccination.

Amid the changing advice from health officials, that has been one constant. The odds are in the vaccine’s favor.

Cullman Times. August 3, 2021.

Editorial: Vaccination choice has repercussions for all

No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main,” wrote English poet John Donne. Never is that more true than when a society is faced with a unseen, quickly spreading virus that has killed over 600,000 Americans.

The choice to get vaccinated for COVID is not made in isolation. The repercussions have a ripple effect; one person’s decision to not get vaccinated is forcing a multitude of decisions on others in the community:

A single, working mother may have to decide to leave the workforce if her child’s daycare is shut down because of COVID cases;

An employer - already strapped to find employees in the tight labor market - may have to decide if they can keep the business open with employees out sick with COVID-19;

A person battling cancer may be condemned to home isolation because they can’t risk exposure to the coronavirus;

Nursing home residents, although vaccinated along with staff, may once again face isolation and separation from their loved ones because visitation regulations are determined by the infection rate in the community outside of the nursing home;

Children may face another year of disrupted classes as the fast-spreading delta variant sweeps through schools;

Doctors and nurses will be faced with the tough choice of placing patients on ventilators, knowing that, statistically, half of those patients will not survive.

These are not choices you want to force on anyone.

An individual’s decision to not get the vaccine is based on a number of reasons, but, according to polls, the most common reason cited is the newness of the vaccines.

The technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, however, has been around for decades. The effort to develop vaccines using messenger RNA began 30 years ago. In the mid-2000s, pharmaceutical companies began investing in this new technology, recognizing its potential use in vaccinations.

Faced with a novel coronavirus, the companies were able to use the research they’d already been doing to create vaccines. Thanks to Operation Warp Speed authorized by President Donald Trump, they were able to accelerate the development and move the vaccine into the manufacturing stage faster.

Some people are concerned there are unknown, long-term effects of the vaccine. The first people to get the vaccines in trials did so over a year ago, in March 2020. The clinical trials showed the vaccines to be safe and effective at curbing serious illness and deaths.

Even with a vaccine, some people may still get COVID. The difference, though, is in the severity of the disease. According to the Alabama Hospital Association, 94% of the patients in ICU with COVID are not vaccinated.

Dr. Brytney Cobia is one of the doctors treating COVID patients at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. She recently wrote on Facebook: “I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late. A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same.”

We encourage everyone to discuss the vaccines with your doctor. And remember that the choice to be vaccinated or not is not an isolated decision.

