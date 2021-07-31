Beshear updates school mask recommendations

Schools should make sure to require indoor mask wearing for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Administrators should have layered strategies in place to prevent COVID-19 infection and transmission, he added Thursday.

The Democratic governor said he updated the guidance to match federal recommendations.

Federal guidance recommends those living in an area of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. A majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties have “substantial” or “high” virus transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.