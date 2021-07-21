Freeman, Braves spoil Darvish’s return, beat Padres 2-1

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Toussaint, who missed the first 3½ months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first seven batters he faced before walking Victor Caratini in the third. He didn’t allow a hit until Manny Machado doubled with one out in the fourth.

The Padres tied it 1-all in the fourth when Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Machado’s double and scored on Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly.

Freeman made it 2-1 by taking Darvish deep over the wall in left field with an opposite-field shot, his 22nd homer.

Toussaint (1-0) walked two and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings.

Darvish (7-4) was making his first start since July 8 after a stint on the injured list due to left hip inflammation. He allowed four hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Atlanta, which hasn’t been over .500 this year, moved to 46-47. San Diego fell to 55-42.

DODGERS 8, GIANTS 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Will Smith connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Los Angeles rallied from five runs down to defeat San Francisco in a game that featured seven home runs.

Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty drew walks from Tyler Rogers (1-1) before Smith hit an 0-1 slider into the stands in left-center for the third walk-off homer of his career.

Taylor had the third multi-homer game of his career. He hit a solo shot in the fifth and a two-run drive in the sixth.

Alex Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski each hit a two-run homer for San Francisco. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Thairo Estrada added solo shots for the Giants.

Jimmie Sherfy (2-0) got the win.

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit his 100th career home run and Washington rallied past Miami for its third straight win.

Miami lost its fourth in a row.

After Adam Duvall’s three-run homer gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, the Nationals quickly answered in the bottom half.

Tres Barrera doubled and scored the tying run on a two-out single by pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez off Richard Bleier (2-1). After Alcides Escobar was hit by a pitch, Trea Turner and Juan Soto followed with RBI singles off Anthony Bender.

Kyle Finnegan (4-2) pitched one inning and Brad Hand worked a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía had a homer and five RBIs, Randy Arozarena also homered and Tampa Bay spoiled John Means’ return from a left shoulder strain with a win over Baltimore.

Means (4-3), making his first start since June 5, allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out two in a 78-pitch outing.

Mejía also had a three-run triple during a four-run eighth as Tampa Bay won for the ninth time in 12 games and moved within a game of AL East-leading Boston.

Baltimore (31-63) had its three-game winning streak halted.

Shane McClanahan (4-3) gave up one run and four hits over five innings and earned the win.

YANKEES 6, PHILLIES 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth inning before recording his first save in over a month, and New York hit four homers to power past Philadelphia.

Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning before Gary Sánchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Estevan Florial also connected in the final three innings for the Yankees.

Chapman gave up a solo homer to Andrew McCutchen and converted his 17th save in 21 opportunities. It was Chapman’s first save since June 20. Luis Cessa (3-1) was awarded the win.

Rhys Hoskins homered, Ronald Torreyes hit an RBI double and Jean Segura hit an RBI single for the Phillies, who lost for the fifth time in 15 games.

Aaron Nola (6-6) returned from the COVID-19 list and allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since July 6.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, PIRATES 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Reddick’s two-run single broke a tie with two outs in an eight-run seventh inning, and Arizona beat Pittsburgh for its first three-game winning streak since late April.

Josh VanMeter had a triple and a double in the seventh as Arizona sent 13 batters to the plate. There were six hits and four walks in the inning, and six of the eight runs scored with two outs.

The major league-worst Diamondbacks rallied against Austin Davis (0-1) in the seventh.

J.B. Bukauskas (2-2) won in relief, striking out two in a hitless seventh.

John Nogowski hit his first major league home run and Gregory Polanco also went deep for Pittsburgh, which led 5-1 after 4 1/2 innings.

REDS 4, METS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over New York.

Jonathan India hit his first leadoff homer, and pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson delivered a key sacrifice fly in the seventh as the Reds kept New York from its first three-game winning streak since June 14-16 against the Cubs.

Pete Alonso went deep in the first inning for the second consecutive game.

Miley (8-4) finished with a season-high eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, He gave up seven hits, two runs — one earned — and two walks while improving to 4-0 over his last nine starts.

Stephen Nogosek (0-1), called on in the second inning for emergency relief after Robert Stock left while warming up due to a right hamstring injury, allowed three hits and two runs with five strikeouts in a career-high three innings.

ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson homered for the second straight game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings and Oakland swept a two-game series from Los Angeles.

Kaprielian (5-3) scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven.

Olson put Oakland on the board with a homer in the fourth inning, and later added an RBI single.

The Athletics scored three runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jed Lowrie and a two-run double from Ramón Laureano. Elvis Andrus and Olson tacked on RBI singles in the seventh.

Los Angeles starter José Suárez retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Suárez (4-3) surrendered three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

ROYALS 5, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as Kansas City beat Milwaukee in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.

Mike Minor (7-8) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one. Greg Holland got his sixth save.

Hunter Strickland (0-1) took the loss. Avisail Garcia had three hits and Manny Pina added a two-run single for the Brewers.

ASTROS 9, INDIANS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major league debut with a leadoff homer, and made the milestone twice as nice with a second shot on his next at-bat, leading Houston over Cleveland.

Altuve went 1 for 5 with a single in his debut for the Astros in a 3-2 victory over Washington on July 20, 2011, as a baby-faced 21 year old.

Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer as Houston broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning that made it 8-0, and the Astros sailed to their third straight win.

Luis Garcia (7-5) scattered three hits over six scoreless innings and tied a career high with eight strikeouts for the win.

Triston McKenzie (1-4) took the loss. Amed Rosario hit an RBI double and Cesar Hernandez drove in two runs with a double as the Indians scored three runs in the eighth.

WHITE SOX 9, TWINS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted Chicago over Minnesota.

Abreu hit his 18th homer, a three-run drive that sent the AL Central-leading White Sox to their fourth win in five games.

Abreu connected off Hansel Robles (3-5) shortly after the Twins seized their first lead in the top half on a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco off reliever Ryan Burr. Minnesota has lost five of six.

Liam Hendriks pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 24th save in 28 chances and secure the win for Burr (2-0).

Yoan Moncada also homered for Chicago, his third in the last four games after going homerless in his previous 26 games.

Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler also homered for the Twins.

TIGERS 4, RANGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as Detroit extended its winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed win over Texas.

The Rangers have lost seven straight and been outscored 43-3 in five games since the All-Star break.

Tarik Skubal (6-8) got the win, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Three relievers finished for the Tigers. Gregory Soto struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.

Dane Dunning (3-7) allowed three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

CUBS 7, CARDINALS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and Chicago beat St. Louis.

Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by rallying against St. Louis closer Alex Reyes, who converted his first 22 saves opportunities this season.

Chicago sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth and capitalized on three walks, an error and a missed third strike.

Baez trimmed the deficit to 6-5 with a two-run single off Reyes, Happ followed with a two-run double to put his team up 7-6.

Nolan Arenado, Jose Rondon and Tommy Edman homered for St. Louis, which had won three in a row.

Craig Kimbrel picked up his 22nd save in 24 opportunities. Dillon Maples (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning.

Reyes (5-4) gave up three runs on two hits.

MARINERS 6, ROCKIES 4

DENVER (AP) — Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead Seattle past Colorado.

Gonzales (2-5) had not won since beating Baltimore on April 15. He allowed two runs in five innings.

Connor Joe put Colorado ahead 2-0 with his first major league homer, a two-run drive in the fifth.

The Mariners started the sixth inning with four straight hits, the last being Cal Raleigh’s two-run double that tied the game. Moore put them ahead with a two-out, two-run homer.

Kendall Graveman worked around a walk in the ninth to pick up his ninth save.