Local rise in COVID cases closes Ike’s presidential sites

The federal government will shut down Dwight Eisenhower's presidential library and museum again Monday as the faster-spreading delta variant fuels a growing number of new COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

The decision to close sites in Abilene honoring the nation's 34th president and the supreme Allied commander during World War II was a response to case numbers in their home of Dickinson County.

“I am taking this action out of concern for the health of the staff and the visiting public,” David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, said in a statement from Washington.

The sites were closed throughout the pandemic but reopened May 20.

Dickinson County was 10th among the state's 105 counties for new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents during the 14 days ending Friday, according to Kansas health department data. The state reported 66 new cases there during those two weeks or 3.57 per 1,000 residents — more than double the statewide figure of 1.67 per 1,000 residents.

State data showed that Kansas averaged 421 new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday. That was the highest seven-day average since Feb. 26.

Kansas reported an 11.6% increase in confirmed delta variant cases since Wednesday.