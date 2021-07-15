The Latest: Casey part of English charge at British Open

A general view of the 18th green and fairway at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, where British Open Golf Championship, is taking place, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Open starts Thursday, July, 15. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) AP

The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

___

8:45 a.m.

Paul Casey has an impressive record at the majors this year and he's making an equally impressive start early in the first round at the British Open.

The No. 21-ranked Casey rolled in a 4-foot birdie putt at the third hole to add to his birdie at the first and was tied for the lead at 2 under with fellow Englishmen Danny Willett and Andy Sullivan.

Casey tied for seventh at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last month and tied for fourth at the PGA Championship in May. He hasn’t won a major.

Nick Faldo was the last English winner of the British Open, at Muirfield in 1992. Not since Tony Jacklin in 1969 has an English player won the Open on home soil.

___

7:05 a.m.

Under a blue sky and in front of a nearly full stand at the first tee, Richard Bland got the first British Open in two years under way at Royal St. George's.

The Englishman slightly lost his footing as he drove into the left rough and was laughing as he walked back to his caddie. He chipped out onto the green and made par.

Some 32,000 spectators are expected as golf's oldest championship makes its return after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus outbreak. It's the biggest golf crowd at a major since the pandemic.

Bland was out in an all-English first group containing Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage. Sullivan made birdie.