Loomis Brothers Circus courts new audiences in Georgia

The only three-ring circus in North America rolls into Columbia County on June 29.

Its co-founder and ringmaster hopes it won’t be the last circus.

“A lot of people have forgotten what the circus is, especially the younger generation,” said Justin Loomis of Loomis Brothers Circus. “Our job is basically reminding everybody and informing them. Once they know what it is, they want to go.”

Loomis and his father started their circus in 1997, drawing on decades of experience in the business through both performance and event promotion for traveling shows. About 50 employees work for Loomis Brothers, including the acrobats, aerialists, animal trainers and clowns that help form the core of a traditional circus show.

Circuses once commanded the attention of entire communities. With exotic animals and daring performers, large performance troupes swept into towns by railroad and paraded down streets lined with curious onlookers.

When Loomis’ father and great-uncle performed in traveling circuses decades ago, crowds of 10,000 people weren’t unusual, Loomis said. In more recent years, “what we were getting, 1,000 people or 2,000 people if we were lucky.”

Then came COVID-19.

“We were in Ohio and we basically got the rug pulled out from under us. We were closed, we were done,” Loomis said. “We sent everybody home, and I’ll tell you, it was a very strange feeling because we’ve never done that. We’ve never just stopped.”

Running an out-of-the-ordinary business can pose out-of-the-ordinary problems. Loomis discovered that when applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to help stay afloat during the pandemic.

“All the big corporations absorbed it immediately. Our accountant filed for us right away but it was expiration of funds, and we didn’t get anything,” Loomis said. “We were in such a strange situation. We didn’t even know what category we fell into. So we self-sustained the entire time.”

Members of the circus still had to eat — some more than others. An elephant can eat 30-40 pounds of produce and three or four 50-pound bales of hay each day, washed down with about 30 gallons of water.

“I open my door right now, I’ve got three elephants standing here,” Loomis said.

Animal-rights groups wish the elephants were standing somewhere else. For years, organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have leveled allegations of cruelty and deprivation at circuses that maintain trained-animal acts.

In June 2018, the University of South Carolina Aiken prohibited animal performances after a two-day Loomis Brothers appearance at the school’s Convocation Center. PETA had urged USC Aiken weeks before the appearance to declare the ban.

Loomis Brothers prides itself on its well-tended elephants, tigers and ponies, Loomis said.

“A lot of people don’t know that, especially with a family-owned business like ours. It’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle, and it’s a lifestyle that we chose. It’s a passion and we love these animals. They’ve been with us their whole lives and we take care of them every single day,” Loomis said. “People think, ‘Oh, they stick them in a small cage and they force them to do tricks, and then they load them into a hot truck and they don’t come out until the next day.’ It’s nothing like that. It’s not even close to that. They’re part of the family.”

When the legendary Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus chose in 2016 to no longer use performing elephants, Loomis said, that sounded the organization’s death knell.

“After that, ticket sales declined so drastically that they weren’t even breaking even,” he said.

In 2017, Ringling Brothers — the performing company that helped weave the traditional circus so tightly into the American fabric — folded its tent after 146 years.

“I never thought in my lifetime that I’d see that go away,” Loomis said. “I was in shock when they decided to close the show.”

Today there are eight, maybe 10, traditional circuses in America, Loomis said. Besides Loomis Brothers, perhaps two other troupes might be touring.

“Some of them haven’t reopened yet since COVID and I don’t know if they ever will,” he said.

Movies, television, video games and the internet have helped redirect consumers’ entertainment tastes away from the circus big-top.

But Loomis said he’s noticed something since his group resumed performing last summer in Missouri, one of the earliest states to ease social distancing policies.

Attendance seems to be growing.

“Now it’s coming back. It seems like since we got started again after COVID, people are coming out by the thousands to see the circus. They’re interested in live entertainment again,” he said. “It kind of woke people up. It’s like, ‘Wow, we need to get out and do something instead of just sitting here.’

“You’ve got to have a passion for it. It’s not an easy life but it is an enjoyable one.” Loomis said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

STEP RIGHT UP

The Loomis Brothers Circus will perform at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 29 and 30 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, 212 Partnership Drive, Grovetown. A $25 ticket admits one adult and up to two children ages 2 to 12. Tickets for each additional child cost $8. All seats are general admission. For more information, see https://loomiscircus.com.