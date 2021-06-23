Georgia courts can continue to hold hearings by video

Georgia courts can continue to hold proceedings using video and other remote technology adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic for at least another year, the state's top judge said Tuesday.

In late March 2020, the Georgia Supreme Court issued orders to temporarily clarify and change video conferencing rules for the state's courts. Those temporary rules would have ended when an order declaring a statewide judicial emergency expires, which is expected to happen at the end of this month.

But Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton on Tuesday issued an order saying that those temporary changes will remain in effect through the end of June 2022.

Additionally, Melton's order says, any proceeding that is not otherwise covered by those rules can be held by videoconference as long as the judges and all parties agree and public access is ensured.