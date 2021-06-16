Miller leaves Sun to deal with family medical issue

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller, left, gives instruction to the team in a huddle during a timeout during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) AP

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has left the team to deal with a family medical issue.

The Sun issued a statement Tuesday saying Miller had traveled home to Pennsylvania to be with his family and tend to the situation, which involves a family member.

The team did not set a timetable for his return. Assistant coach Brandi Poole has been named acting head coach in Miller's absence.

The Sun (8-3) are coming off an 89-66 loss at home to Seattle.

Connecticut is also without star player Jonquel Jones, who left the team last week to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the women’s Eurobasket tournament, which runs through June 27.

The Sun play consecutive games in Chicago against the Sky on Thursday and Saturday before returning home next week to play Dallas.