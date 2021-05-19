Marlins, Rays fans no longer need masks at home games

Baseball fans in Florida won't be required to wear masks the next time they watch the Miami Marlins or the Tampa Bay Rays play at their home fields.

Both teams updated their coronavirus mask policies on Wednesday following recent changes to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

The Marlins new policy states that no fans will be required to wear masks, though non-vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear one. Vaccinated fans attending Rays games can leave their faces uncovered, but the team's announcement says unvaccinated fans must wear masks at the ballpark. It wasn't clear how park staff would determine who was vaccinated or how the rule would be enforced.

The CDC last week said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places.

The next Marlins home game is Friday against the New York Mets. The Rays return to Florida on Tuesday to face the Kansas City Royals.