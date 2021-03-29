Man who fired gun at Everglades park rangers captured

A man who fired a gun at Everglades National Park rangers was involved in a domestic violence situation at the park earlier in the day, the park said.

The suspect, described as a 33-year-old man, was taken into custody Sunday night, according to a statement. His name was not immediately released.

The domestic violence situation was reported at Mahogany Hammock, a boardwalk for wildlife viewing within the park. The suspect left before rangers arrived.

His vehicle was found unoccupied just before 6 p.m. on the main park road. Rangers believed the suspect was armed and in the woods.

With assistance from Miami-Dade police, the park entrance was shut down.

Shots were fired at law enforcement rangers around 6:45 p.m. The man was captured just before 9 p.m.

Miami-Dade police, fire rescue, as well as the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted the park in the incident, the statement said.