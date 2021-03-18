Texas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases continue to decline

The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas was still declining on Thursday, as were the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

The 4,373 new confirmed and probable cases Thursday were 373 fewer than Wednesday's report, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state's pandemic total is at almost 2.74 million cases.

Active cases fell closer to the 100,000 mark at an estimated 108,696 Thursday, and the state reported 3,846 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, the most recent total available and 69 fewer than Tuesday.

The state reported 198 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Johns Hopkins University researchers say the state's death toll is at 46,854.

The researchers also said the rolling average of daily new cases has fallen by 2,695 cases over the past two weeks, a 37% decrease.