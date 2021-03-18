Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

NFL

HOUSTON (AP) — Free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The signing gives the Texans an insurance policy if they trade Deshaun Watson or if they don’t trade him and he decides to sit out this season. Watson has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time and has requested a trade.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deal. He’ll get an $8 million base salary, with up to $2 million in incentives for playing time and being named All-Pro.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro pick, played 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted fifth overall out of LSU in 2011. He has never missed a game due to injury. His only career absences came in 2019, due to a six-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Peterson had three of his 28 career interceptions in 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to sign free agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders in a move that restores experienced depth to their potent passing attack.

The agreement is pending Sanders passing a physical, and was announced shortly after the NFL’s signing period opened.

Sanders, who turned 34 on Wednesday, is an 11-year veteran preparing to join his fourth team in three years after spending last season in New Orleans. He’s an established possession receiver, and will be given the chance to replace John Brown, who was cut last week to free up salary cap space.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Receiver Curtis Samuel has agreed to sign with Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.

Samuel gives Washington a No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. The 24-year-old shined in Carolina’s victory at Washington last season, setting career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks addressed another need, agreeing to terms with free agent tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. Everett posted about the decision on social media and NFL Network reported the deal is worth up to $7 million.

Everett’s deal came after the Seahawks announced earlier in the day the signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense.

Everett, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams will be reunited with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Everett had a career-high 41 receptions for 417 yards this past season with the Rams, where Waldron served as the pass game coordinator.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears announced a one-year contract with former Cincinnati and Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton as well as one-year deals with safety Deon Bush and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

Dalton is due $10 million and could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati and wound up making nine starts and playing in 11 games after Prescott was injured. The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

NBA

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for another triple-double, Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points and the Denver Nuggets pulled away in the second half to beat the Charlotte Hornets 129-104.

Jokic has 10 triple-doubles this season and 51 overall. He also had his 228th double-double to move one past Dikembe Mutumbo for the franchise record. Jokic leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 36 in 40 games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

Antetokounmpo finished with 15 rebounds and five assists, ending a streak of three straight triple-doubles. The Bucks pulled within 1 1/2 games of the East-leading 76ers.

With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks. They have won five in a row and 10 of 11.

NHL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger, less than two years into his second season, and with the freefalling team in the midst of an 0-10-2 skid.

The Sabres made the move the morning following a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team which snapped an 11-game home winless skid.

Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis, with Buffalo opening a two-game home series against Boston on Thursday. Assistant Steve Smith was also fired.

Krueger’s firing comes two weeks after general manager Kevyn Adams said he was evaluating the entire operation, including the coach, with the Sabres in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists in New York’s seven-goal second period, and the Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0.

Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and two assists — all in the second period — and Brendan Lemieux, Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Filip Chytil also scored in the Rangers’ most decisive victory since beating New Jersey 9-0 on March 31, 1986. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots for his sixth career shutout.

The Rangers were without head coach David Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown were due to NHL COVID-19 protocols. Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch and associate head coach Gord Murphy, and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury were behind the bench.

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) —New York Islanders captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season with a right knee injury that requires surgery.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said Lee is set for surgery later this week to repair a torn ACL. Lee tore the ligament when he got tangled up with New Jersey’s Pavel Zacha last Thursday.

The team put him on long-term injured reserve and now can use his $7 million in salary-cap space to add players before the April 12 trade deadline. Lee led New York with 12 goals when he was injured.

The Islanders won nine in a row and picked up points in 12 consecutive games before losing at Washington on Tuesday night and falling out of first place in the East Division by a tiebreaker. They’re tied with the Capitals at 42 points and have won two of three games without Lee.