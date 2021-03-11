NC bill that gets more students in classrooms nears passage

Compromise legislation that directs how North Carolina's K-12 schools must offer in-person instruction this spring to all students will soon be on Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The House was expected to vote Thursday on the measure, which came about through negotiations between legislative Republicans and Cooper. The Senate already passed it Wednesday.

The bill untangles a stalemate surrounding a previous school-reopening measure that the Democratic governor vetoed almost two weeks ago.

The replacement measure directs all districts open K-5 schools without physical social distancing limits. Middle and high schools can do the same, but districts would have to notify state health officials. This all means more students will have classroom instruction five days a week.

Cooper could still intervene and pull back instruction in an individual district if COVID-19 conditions warrant.

Cooper is prepared to sign the bill. Districts would have 21 days to comply with the law, but they could make changes sooner.