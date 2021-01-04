Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Texas on brink of record 13K in hospitals as virus surges

The Associated Press

RN Sherri Wilson prepares to inoculate Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
RN Sherri Wilson prepares to inoculate Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Miguel Roberts AP
AUSTIN, Texas

Texas was on the brink Monday of surpassing a record 13,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as the number of new cases after the Christmas holiday continued surging, including Rep. Kay Granger, who said she tested positive upon returning to Washington for the new Congress.

In a statement, Granger's office said the 77-year-old Republican is asymptomatic and “feeling great!” It was unclear how she contracted the virus but Granger, a ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December.

She had been scheduled to receive the second dose Wednesday but will now wait until she is through quarantining, said Michelle Koepp, a spokeswoman for Granger.

People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot.

Texas has set new highs for hospitalized COVID-19 patients seven times in the past eight days. Nearly 16,000 new cases were reported Monday, and along the U.S- Mexico border, the small Texas city of Roma announced that longtime Police Chief Jose Garcia had died after contracting COVID-19. He had led the department for more than 27 years.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service