Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The game will remain on NBC, but at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Also, the Steelers’ home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. The Ravens home game against Dallas will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network. It was originally set for Thursday night, then moved to Dec. 7.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home.

The 49ers (5-6) will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, because they won’t be able to practice or play games in their home in Santa Clara County for three weeks.

The team said it will have information on practice arrangements later but it will likely need to look outside the area because the rules imposed by Santa Clara County will require the players to quarantine for 14 days any time they travel more than 150 miles.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller says he’s been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram on Monday, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy.

The suspension is a big blow for a team on which he had become the No. 1 receiver in the wake of the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Fuller ranks 10th in the NFL with 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns this season, which are both career highs.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was sandwiched between two Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his knee requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Taylor said he expects Burrow to be ready to play again at some point next season.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez says he will have surgery Tuesday to have a cancerous tumor removed.

Sanchez made Monday’s announcement in an Instagram post. He did not provide details about the diagnosis or how much time he might miss — only that doctors found the tumor before it spread to the rest of his body.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft.

The wood-bat MLB Draft League is launching with five teams and could add a sixth, MLB said Monday. Teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break coinciding with the draft in early July.

MLB also announced that the eight-team Pioneer League will lose its affiliated status and become an independent “Partner League.” MLB has pledged to provide initial funding for operating expenses and will install scouting technology at league stadiums. The Pioneer League spans Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah and had been a Rookie-level affiliated league since 1964.

Teams in the MLB Draft League are going to communities that lost franchises when MLB began shrinking the affiliated minor leagues from 160 to 120 teams.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Minnesota announced Monday it has called off this weekend’s game against No. 16 Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.

University officials made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten after seven additional positive cases were confirmed. The Wildcats, who lead the West Division by one game at 5-1, were scheduled to play Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Those Gophers who’ve contracted the virus have experienced “very, very mild symptoms,” according to coach P.J. Fleck.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban expects to be back on the sidelines Saturday at LSU.

Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, had to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 42-13 victory over rival Auburn from home over the weekend while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian ran the show.

The 69-year-old coach has said he had only mild symptoms and no fever.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who opened the season as No. 11 Georgia’s starter, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Coach Kirby Smart said Monday he wanted Mathis, a redshirt freshman, to continue his career at Georgia, where JT Daniels has emerged as the starter.

Mathis, a redshirt freshman, was not with the Bulldogs for Saturday’s 45-16 win at South Carolina on Saturday.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech backup quarterback Quincy Patterson has decided to transfer.

Coach Justin Fuente made the announcement Monday, shortly before Patterson confirmed his decision in a Twitter post.

Fuente said he and Patterson have had numerous conversations with the redshirt sophomore about his future.

He said Patterson wants a chance to play more, and is certain he will have numerous suitors.

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL

USA Basketball went into a bubble and emerged with a berth in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.

Yante Maten scored 21 points, Josh Maggette added 19 and the U.S. topped Mexico 94-78 on Monday, moving to 4-0 in Group D qualifying and securing a spot in the tournament that serves as the championship of the 44 teams in the FIBA Americas zone — comprised of nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

SYDNEY (AP) — Andrew Bogut is calling quits on his bid for an Olympic medal and has decided to retire after 15 years in professional basketball.

The 36-year-old Australian had earlier cited back and ankle injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as potential reasons to retire. He made it official.

Bogut, a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee and who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, had been planning to retire after playing for Australia at the Tokyo Games. Those games have been delayed until July 2021.

RUNNING

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of the New York Road Runners, the group that organizes the New York City Marathon, is stepping down and new leadership will be sought out amid concerns over racism and other biases in the organization.

Michael Capiraso, who has been at the helm for five years, will step down on Dec. 31, the club said in a statement issued Monday.

The statement said the board had “listened to the concerns raised and recommendations offered by the community NYRR serves, including its employees and members of the broader running community.”

TRACK AND FIELD

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian track and field federation elected a state rail executive as its new president Monday as it attempts to have its doping suspension lifted ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The federation, known as RusAF, will now be headed by Pyotr Ivanov. He is the chief executive of a Russian state company specializing in high-speed rail and has also been president of the Russian Triathlon Federation since 2016. RusAF said he won 56 of the 73 votes cast.

SKIING

ENGELBERG, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss skier Marc Gisin announced the end of his racing career on Monday, saying he had not fully recovered from a serious crash two years ago.

In December 2018, Gisin was placed in a medical coma to be treated after hitting the snow hard at a jump on the Saslong course at Val Gardena, Italy.

The 32-year-old Gisin is from a storied ski racing family. His sisters Dominique and Michelle won Olympic gold medals at, respectively, the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Gisin, who placed 21st in men’s downhill at Pyeongchang, got his best World Cup results at the toughest race — fifth places in 2016 and 2018 at Kitzbühel, Austria.