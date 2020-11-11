The Latest: Sweden coach Andersson tests positive for virus

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s three upcoming games.

The Swedish soccer federation says Andersson had been in quarantine since last week when a family member tested positive. He then tested positive on Tuesday.

Sweden plays a friendly at Denmark and then has Nations League games against Croatia and at France.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

___

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his team’s European Championship playoff against Iceland.

The Hungarian soccer federation says Rossi is isolating from the players and team staff.

Hungary will host Iceland in Budapest on Thursday for a place at next year’s Euro 2020. Budapest is one of 12 scheduled host cities for the tournament.

Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it beats Iceland and qualifies. The group also includes Germany, defending champion Portugal and World Cup champion France.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

No fans will be allowed to attend the match at the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena because of a decision by the national government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

___

Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a friendly game against Switzerland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Kaminski plays for Blackburn in England’s second division. He is the second Belgium international ruled out of the match because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard. The Real Madrid forward has been quarantined in Spain.

Center back Thomas Vermaelen also will miss the game after Japanese authorities did not allow him to travel. Vermaelen plays for Vissel Kobe.

Belgium will play England and Denmark in the Nations League after the friendly against Switzerland.