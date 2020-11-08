Facebook group delivers big tips for pandemic-hit workers

Every week for the past 12 weeks or so, Stuart Harber, often with his wife Michelle, walks into a local restaurant ready to give a waiter or waitress the tip of a lifetime.

In Harber’s pocket is a stack of $100 bills destined to find its way into the hands of someone who has taken a financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harber is the one who gets to bless one of the restaurant workers, but the money comes from members of the fastest growing local Facebook group called 941 Serial Tippers.

Harber started the group in early September and the group is fast approaching 2,000 members. Each week, members give what they can, whether it’s $1 or more, and at the end of the week it’s pooled into pile of cash to give to people like Austin Alderman.

Alderman, 19, is the oldest sibling of three and the son of a working single father.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“He does everything he can to provide for all of us, but he’s by himself and he works all day,” Alderman said.

Alderman watches his siblings after school and then heads to work at Joey D’s on Manatee Avenue West. Alderman was working the day Harber walked into the restaurant with his family. The video posted on the group’s Facebook shows his shock.

“I was not expecting it,” Alderman said. “Honesty, I didn’t think I was a very good server. I was kind of running around with a lot of things going on that day. When it did happen, I was kind of confused a little bit. But it hit me hard. I really needed it. My dad really needed it so it was a lot of emotions at once and I really appreciate.”

Alderman is left virtually speechless in the video after receiving a $300 tip. The only thing he could think to do was ask for a hug and Harber gladly accepted.

Alderman had never heard of the Facebook group prior to him reciving the gift, but the group was only three weeks old at the time. It now raises on average around $1,500 or more to bless local service workers. Alderman tunes in every week for a new post.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Every time I see one it reminds me of what he did for me,” Alderman said. “Each time I look at one, I get a tear in my eye because you can see those people really needed it as much as I did.”

Harber said there is no plan in where they go or who receives a big surprise.

“We really don’t pick who it is and that’s the biggest part of this,” he said. “It’s all random. Everything is spirit led. Basically God has the plan so let God pick them and we won’t have to worry about if it’s the right person. I put every decision I make into His hands, so I figured this should be no different. We will let Him pick who it is and it will always be the right person.”

Harber makes it clear in each video that the money isn’t his. and neither is the idea. Harber said he was inspired by woman on Tik Tok who has about five million followers and is able to bless mostly service industry workers with upwards of $45,000 at a time.

Harber thought, “Why not here?”

“The premise behind it is it’s not about us,” he said. “One of our members is probably never going to be able to come in here and tip somebody a $1,000, but as a collective we can do it together. So the community always knows that they are all part of this, not us. It’s everybody as a whole, it’s the community.”

Michelle Harber said her husband has always been a giving person and has used Facebook for years in an effort to help others.

“I’m not really surprised he’s doing this,” she said. “He’s always been above generous and a giving person and because he already has that deep of a trust from family and friends, when he started this group everybody just rallied behind it.”

It started with friends and family and then friends of friends and then friends of friends of friends and so on and so on, as group membership exploded.

Harber said he’s had to start a special account just for the donations and acknowledged he feels pretty blessed himself to be the one to hand over the cash.

“I’m literally just the vessel,” he said. “Everybody else is the bones behind everything, but when I’m going in and about to do this, it’s butterflies every time. It’s nerve wracking and I get anxious when we are figuring out where to go eat and who we are going to give the money to, but the butterflies are probably the coolest part.”

Harber said the whole idea was just to infuse something positive into the community.

“The original idea was to just have something positive going on with all the negativity in the world, in the media and on social media,” he said. “So there’s nothing but positive when the community comes together like this.. It’s bigger than me.”

There are a couple of ways you can help. Join the group for more information or donate through Cashapp at $941SerialTippers or Venmo at @SerialTippers941.