The Latest: s Chargers place CB Facyson on COVID list.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard during their Champions League group B soccer match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid players Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club said. The 29-year-old Belgium forward and the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder will now miss their trip to Valencia on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. This is the second straight week Los Angeles has placed someone on the list after not having a positive test during training camp or the regular season. Offensive guard Ryan Groy tested positive on Oct. 28.

Facyson was listed with “illness” on Friday’s injury report. The team added wide receiver Keenan Allen to Saturday’s injury report with “illness” with his status as questionable.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

___

Spanish club Granada wants its soccer match at leader Real Sociedad on Sunday to be postponed.

The club has asked the Spanish league to reschedule the game in San Sebastián as it does not have enough players after an unspecified number of its team members tested positive.

The league has not officially responded to the request made on Saturday.

The Spanish league’s anti-contagion protocols and testing have managed to avoid any major problems for its 20-team top flight since it resumed play in June after a three-month stoppage caused by the pandemic.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Spain’s second division has had matches rescheduled due to outbreaks.

___

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish club said all other first-team players, coaches and employees were negative from testing on Friday.

Coronavirus protocols require the 29-year-old Hazard and 28-year-old Casemiro to isolate.

The team plays at Valencia on Sunday.

Hazard had been named in Belgium's squad for upcoming international games.