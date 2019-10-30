White House launches website aimed at addiction treatment

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. AP Photo

The Trump administration is unveiling a website meant to help millions of Americans with substance abuse issues learn about and locate treatment options.

FindTreatment.gov is the latest development in the administration's effort to address the nation's opioid crisis. The White House says it believes the site going up Wednesday will enable Americans with a variety of substance abuse and mental health issues to better access the care they need.

The site modernizes an obscure directory maintained by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration with more user-friendly search criteria and tools.

FindTreatment.gov was developed in-house by government coders and is managed by the White House. The administration calls the website an example of "American-First design" that places usability and education at the forefront without breaking the budget.