The Latest: Utah Senate approves changes to medical pot law

The Latest on action on changes to Utah's medical cannabis law (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A bid to change Utah's medical marijuana law has passed its first vote following a fierce debate from people on both sides of the issue.

The Utah Senate has voted unanimously Monday evening to send the proposal to the state's House of Representatives. Two senators were absent.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The measure would scrap plans for an unusual state-run dispensary system in favor of 14 privately-run pharmacies and adopt protections for patients who are concerned they could be prosecuted for drug crimes, among other changes.

Some lawmakers applauded the proposal as increasing patient access to medical marijuana and making grow facilities and home delivery of the product more secure.

Opponents say the measure doesn't address impaired driving for medical marijuana users. Democratic Sen. Derek Kitchen shared concern that patients in rural areas may be forced to pay more for marijuana.

Utah's medical marijuana program is set to launch next year.