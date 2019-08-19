Indians’ Carrasco pitches for 1st time since cancer finding

FILE - In this May 25, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. Indians right-hander Carrasco has returned to the mound in the minor leagues as he tries to come back after being diagnosed with leukemia. AP Photo

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has returned to the mound in the minor leagues as he tries to come back after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Carrasco came on in relief Monday night for Double-A Akron against Harrisburg. He received a standing ovation from fans at Canal Park. It was Carrasco's first appearance in a game since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in June.

He finished his first inning with a strikeout.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to pitch again for Akron on Thursday, and he and the Indians will then decide his next step. Carrasco wants to return and help the Indians this season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Indians have rallied around Carrasco. During the All-Star Game in July, Carrasco appeared on the field during Major League Baseball's "Stand Up To Cancer" tribute, and "I Stand With Cookie" T-shirts have become popular around town.