Buffalo Zoo introduces baby rhino named Mohan

The Buffalo Zoo is introducing its new baby rhinoceros, born in June after a 16-month pregnancy.

The zoo announced Wednesday that the baby's name is Mohan, which means fascinating or charming. His name was chosen by the public through a survey that gave four names to choose from. Other choices were Howie, Raj and Ollie.

Mohan is the fourth calf born to Tashi and her second via artificial insemination. He'll be introduced to the public on Friday.

The zoo says only one other greater one-horned rhino has given birth via artificial insemination. That one was at Zoo Miami, home of Mohan's father Suru.

The greater one-horned rhino was almost extinct until conservation efforts helped the population rebound to about 3,500 in India and Nepal. It is still considered vulnerable.