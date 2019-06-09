Mississippi St player at hospital after “medical event”

Mississippi State pitcher Jack Eagan was taken to the hospital after receiving medical attention in the dugout during the team's game against Stanford in the NCAA Tournament's super regionals.

The school said Eagan, a junior who did not play in Saturday's game, suffered a "non-athletic medical event" before the seventh inning that delayed the game for several minutes.

Coach Chris Lemonis said following the game he was told Eagan was "stable" and hoped to get more information from his family later Saturday night.