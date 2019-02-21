4 Wyoming schools close after possible meningitis case

A school district in southern Wyoming has closed four of its campuses over fears that a fourth-grade student might have contracted bacterial meningitis.
KTWO-AM reports Carbon County School District No. 2 canceled classes Thursday at the elementary schools in Hanna, Elk Mountain and Medicine Bow, as well as the high school in Hanna. Classes will resume Monday after the campuses are disinfected.
Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health, says meningitis has not yet been confirmed and there is no public health threat.
Superintendent Jim Copeland says student involved attends Hanna Elementary, and the other schools were closed as a precaution. The child has since been hospitalized.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
___
This story has been updated to correct that meningitis has not been confirmed.
Comments