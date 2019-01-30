Minnesota lawmakers: Tax drug makers over opioid crisis

Minnesota state Sen. Chris Eaton, left, and Chazz Smith, right, a cousin of the late rock star Prince, attend a rally at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in support of legislation to fight the opioid crisis. Prince died in 2016 of an accidental opioid overdose. Eaton is sponsoring a bill to force drug companies to pay more of the costs of the crisis. Smith told the crowd Prince's death shows the power that addiction can hold on anyone. Steve Karnowski AP Photo