Rising waters at Crabtree Swamp in Conway, SC

Rising waters threaten to overflow Crabtree Swamp in Conway, S.C., Sept. 15, 2018. According to the USGS, Crabtree Swamp was around 11 feet Thursday but approaching 16 feet by Saturday afternoon.
High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local residents visited the beach to take a quick look as Hurricane Florence arrived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.

Final preparations as Hurricane Florence arrives

Herbert Robles and his assistants did last minute work on his home in Myrtle Beach, SC along the Golden mile on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approached. They checked on the house after an alarm sounded.

