Rising waters at Crabtree Swamp in Conway, SC

Areas of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., were continuing to flood Saturday afternoon as Florence dumped more rain on the area. An additional 10-15 inches are forecast for the Grand Strand through Monday.
Oceanfront homes and pools in Avon, North Carolina, were left damaged and filled with sand after Hurricane Florence wiped out the once-healthy section of dunes protecting the properties from the beach on Sept. 14, 2018.
Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
Herbert Robles and his assistants did last minute work on his home in Myrtle Beach, SC along the Golden mile on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approached. They checked on the house after an alarm sounded.
