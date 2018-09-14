Take a drive down Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Florence nears

Herbert Robles and his assistants did last minute work on his home in Myrtle Beach, SC along the Golden mile on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approached. They checked on the house after an alarm sounded.
Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
A storm surge from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overflow its banks and flooded parts of New Bern, North Carolina, on September 14. Wind, rain and waves from the Category 2 storm began to lash the North Carolina coastline on Thursday.