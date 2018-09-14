Take a drive down Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Florence nears

Steady wind and rain batter Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina as Hurricane Florence moves closer. Reporter Anna Douglas narrates as she drives down the deserted roads near the coastline.
Final preparations as Hurricane Florence arrives

Herbert Robles and his assistants did last minute work on his home in Myrtle Beach, SC along the Golden mile on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approached. They checked on the house after an alarm sounded.

High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local residents visited the beach to take a quick look as Hurricane Florence arrived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.

