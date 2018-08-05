Pendleton teen writes about family Alzheimer’s journey

In this July 26, 2018 photo, Dani Moore, top right, with her grandfather, Ken Bjorklund, left, and grandmother, Dorothy Bjorklund, in Pendleton, Ore. Dani Moore knows how Alzheimer’s disease can rip into a family. The 18-year-old has watched her grandmother slowly fade away for more than a decade. Dorothy Bjorklund hasn’t fully recognized family members for several years. Dorothy is one of 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. Moore, a recent Pendleton High School graduate, wrote about how Alzheimer’s disease affected her family in a national scholarship essay competition sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. (E.J. Harris/East Oregonian via AP) E.J. Harris AP