Alabama editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:
July 16
The Gadsden Times on fox sightings in Alabama:
Foxes — specifically Vulpes vulpes, the red fox, and Urocyon cinereoargenteus, the gray fox — are native to every portion of Alabama. (...)
So nobody ought to dial 911 in a sweaty panic just from having seen or smelled (they're awfully stinky) one of the critters.
Neither should you grab your rifles and shotguns and head to the woods over recent media reports that foxes, not just in Alabama but in other Southern states, are getting a mite cranky these days.
There have been six attacks against Alabamians this year by foxes that later tested positive for rabies. Three of them were in Baldwin County, of all places, close to the Gulf Coast. There have been additional incidents of bites by non-rabid foxes.
A contractor who handles animal control in that county told AL.com that he's "getting three or four calls a day" about rogue foxes; one of them attacked a man minding his own business on his front porch, then aggressively went after people in a nearby park.
The operative word here is "rabid." According to the Humane Society, foxes generally are downright cowardly toward people and will scram the moment they sense a human presence. They sometimes get a little braver if there's food around, but even then it's quite easy to frighten them away.
That can change when they're infected with rabies, although according to state wildlife officials there are other diseases that can cause abnormal behavior, plus foxes are well down on the list of rabies-carrying animals in Alabama (raccoons are No. 1).
People don't like for things to be unexplained, plus Hollywood has for years in films both classic (Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds) and putrid ("The Night of the Lepus," which featured "a herd of killer rabbits") examined the frightening prospect of animals turning on humans.
Again, though, there's no reason for panic unless a fox displays unusually aggressive behavior. Then it's "do what you need to do" time, whether it's calling animal control or fetching and using a firearm.
Otherwise, go your way and the fox probably will do likewise. Follow the Humane Society's recommendation not to leave pet food containers or unsecured garbage in your yard. To a fox, that's like an invitation to a buffet.
More than anything, understand that as long as humans keep expanding their footprint and building residences in places that literally for centuries had been animal habitats, encounters with coyotes, foxes, raccoons and the like are not going to go away.
The critters were there first. We're the ones who have to take the lead in co-existing.
July 17
The Dothan Eagle says Alabama should consider electronic transmission of ballots:
On July 17, at 2:15 p.m., a couple of voters walked into the polling place at the Dothan Civic Center to cast their ballots in the Republican Primary runoff.
The polling place was in fine form. There were seven poll workers present, with several stations equipped with new electronic check-in devices. Voters checked in and received a ballot in one room, then entered another area set up with tables, chairs, and privacy sections in which to fill out their ballots. Two ballot reader stations were ready to receive completed forms.
The only thing missing was a crowd of voters. At 2:20 p.m., more than seven hours into 12 hours of Election Day polling, the combined count on the ballot readers was fewer than 300 - a rate of around 40 voters per hour.
At noon, Probate Judge Patrick Davenport calculated voter turnout to that point at 6.07 percent. That's particularly dismal considering the cost to taxpayers of mounting an election, the millions spent by candidates saddled with several additional weeks of campaigning, and the aggravation of ceaseless robocalls.
Voter turnout in Alabama under the best of circumstances is surprisingly low considering the importance of the task and the privilege of the opportunity. Perhaps it's time to rethink the mechanism to make the exercise of the right to vote more convenient for voters.
Technology has changed many of our daily routines. Bills can be paid through phone apps. Smart doorbells allow homeowners to see who's at their door whether they're home or not. Some HVAC units can be controlled through a phone or tablet from anywhere in the world. So why is it necessary for voters to drive to a polling place, stand in a line and mark ovals on a paper ballot with dark ink in order to cast their vote?
Many states have made forays into the world of electronic transmission of ballots. It's time Alabama explored this path as well. Perhaps if casting a ballot were as simple as summoning a movie on Netflix, more Alabamians would take an interest in choosing the people who will run their government
July 18
Tuscaloosa News on the University of Alabama System board of trustees approving the purchase of 180 walk-through metal detectors for use at athletic events:
No one knows where the next mass shooting will happen. That's part of what makes these increasingly common events so frightening. They can take place anywhere at any time. Of course, the same is true of terrorist events.
So it wasn't surprising when the University of Alabama System board of trustees approved a nearly $1 million purchase of 180 walk-through metal detectors for use at athletic events. Certainly, Alabama athletic events are high-profile, most with live national television coverage. Throw in the fact that they are taking place on an open college campus and there is potential for a nightmare scenario that no one in their right mind wants to see play out.
The metal detectors are by no means a fool-proof system, but then neither is a heavy police presence. But both combined can work to minimize the exposure to catastrophe.
Alabama's first home football game is Sept. 8. It will be a 2:30 p.m. game, meaning it is likely to be as hot as hell's pepper patch when the game kicks off. Chances are a whole lot of folks lining up to enter the stadium that day will have attempted to stay hydrated with beverages that tend to do the opposite. Many of them are going to have to get used to waiting in line to get inside the stadium so that they can wait in line to use the restroom.
The next week is a 6 p.m. kickoff against Ole Miss. That's the opening game of the Southeastern Conference schedule. We have three predictions for that game: Alabama will win, convincingly. The crowds gathering to enter the stadium will be frustrated at the process and, on the whole, more inebriated than the week before. And the metal detectors will be as hot a topic of conversation as quarterback play in the immediate aftermath.
If you were fortunate enough to attend the National Championship Game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this past January, you are fully aware of how the metal detectors can be an issue.
Though people are likely to complain and there might be hiccups in how the metal detectors are utilized in the initial going, it does appear that those problems are a necessary evil in our world today. According to a report by Campus Safety Magazine — yes there's a magazine dedicated just to that topic - the National Center for Education Statistics recorded a sharp rise in the utilization of metal detectors at public high schools between 2010 and the 2013-2014 school year and at college sporting events. The magazine's report on the increased use of metal detectors stressed the need for training for the staff who will be manning them.
Last football season, it was the hassle of clear plastic bags instead of handbags.
We'll complain while we wait to get in like everyone else. That said, we're glad that the university is being proactive rather than reactive. We'd much rather complain about a hassle than complain that the university didn't do enough to prevent a tragedy before it happened.
