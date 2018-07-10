Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury during a trial Monday, July 9, 2018, to find that agribusiness giant Monsanto's widely used weed killer Roundup likely caused his disease. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo