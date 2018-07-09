Topazi, who led Mississippi rebuild post-Katrina, dies at 68

FILE - In this April 16, 2009, file photograph of Anthony Topazi, president and CEO of Mississippi Power, a Gulf Coast utility company, talks in Jackson, Miss. Topazi, the man credited with helping to "get the lights back on in 11 days" as Mississippi's Gulf Coast recovered from Hurricane Katrina has died at the age of 68. News outlets report former Mississippi Power Co. President Anthony Topazi died Friday, July 6, 2018, from complications from ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo